Some Americans are getting unapproved 4th COVID-19 shots

Some people with compromised immune systems are receiving unauthorized fourth or fifth COVID-19 vaccine doses, The New York Times reported Jan. 3.

Concerns about new variants and low vaccination rates are fueling many immunocompromised adults to receive the extra doses, despite uncertainty about their safety and effectiveness, the Times said.

The CDC updated its vaccination guidelines in October, saying immunocompromised people are eligible for a fourth vaccine dose six months after their third. For those who followed federal guidelines, the earliest eligibility for a fourth dose would be in late February.

Israel became the first country to broadly roll out fourth doses Jan. 2, amid the omicron surge. The country is permitting healthcare workers and residents aged 60 and older to get an extra dose, according to the Times.

