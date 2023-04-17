Rare fungal infection plaguing Michigan paper mill workers: 6 notes

A rare fungal infection outbreak at a Michigan paper mill infected more than 90 workers and has now left one dead. Blastomycosis, which typically exists as mold in soil or decaying wood, usually results in only one to two cases a year per 100,000 people — so the high case numbers are causing health officials to pay close attention.

According to reports, of the individuals infected at the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill, located in Michigan's Delta County, 12 of the infected individuals have required hospitalization.

Blastomycosis is a reportable disease in certain states including Michigan, according to the CDC and "although most cases of blastomycosis are not associated with outbreaks, blastomycosis outbreaks linked to a common source do occasionally occur."

Six facts about the rare fungal disease: