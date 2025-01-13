Polio's reemergence risk amid decreasing vaccinations: 4 things to know

Polio, a disease that in the past paralyzed thousands of Americans annually, is making a comeback in the U.S. due to vaccine skepticism and declining immunization rates, The New York Times reported Jan. 13.
Despite near eradication globally, some experts warn that reduced vaccine coverage could allow the virus to re-enter communities, posing serious health risks.
Here are four things to know:
- Before the polio vaccine was introduced in 1955, the virus paralyzed 20,000 Americans annually, with thousands dying. Because of vaccines, polio cases have dropped; however, the virus still poses a threat if vaccination rates decline.
- Although polio is nearly eradicated, the virus is circulating in countries including Afghanistan and Pakistan. Vaccine-derived polio cases are now a significant concern, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.
- Polio's return in the U.S. is unlikely to be as severe as pre-vaccine outbreaks, but localized outbreaks can occur. In 2024, an unvaccinated individual an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in New York contracted polio, highlighting the risk posed by unvaccinated pockets.
- The inactivated polio vaccine, used in the U.S., effectively prevents paralysis. However, the virus can still circulate if vaccination rates fall, as seen in areas with low coverage.