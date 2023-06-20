Physicians should screen all adults under 65 for anxiety disorders, task force says

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force — which has long advocated for physicians to provide patients with mental health assessments — is now recommending all adults under 65 be screened for anxiety disorders, the group announced June 20.

Findings from a study commissioned by the task force prompted the recommendation and revealed "indirect evidence of the benefit of screening for anxiety disorders in adults younger than 65 years and perinatal persons," according to the update.

"Anxiety disorders are often unrecognized in primary care settings and years-long delays in treatment initiation occur," the group wrote of its decision. Urging physicians to begin incorporating this into their practice and general patient check-ups could identify disorders sooner, which is the goal.

However, the Task Force also noted that further research is still needed to understand the scope of benefits and effectiveness of anxiety screenings and treatment in older adults.