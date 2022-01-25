Omicron subvariant found in 40 nations: 8 things to know

A new version of the omicron variant, known as BA.2, has been reported in 40 countries, The Washington Post reported Jan. 24.

The World Health Organization said Jan. 21 the omicron variant comprises four lineages — B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 — with the BA.1 sublineage accounting for the most infections thus far.

The organization encouraged researchers to prioritize investigating BA.2's characteristics to see if it will pose any new challenges, but no evidence currently suggests it is more virulent, spreads faster or escapes immunity better than BA.1, the Post reported.

Eight things to know:

1. BA.2 has been referred to as the "stealth omicron" variant by some scientists because it has genetic traits that make it more difficult to identify on PCR tests.

2. In a Jan. 24 briefing, the director-general of the World Health Organization said global conditions remain ideal for new variants to emerge.

3. The United Kingdom Health Agency designated the subvariant a "variant under investigation" on Jan. 21.

4. Forty countries have reported 8,040 BA.2 sequences to GISAID, a global data-sharing platform for viruses, since Nov. 17, according to the United Kingdom Health Agency.

5. Health officials in Denmark said Jan. 20 that the new subvariant accounts for more than half of the country's omicron cases.

6. Danish researchers said initial analysis shows no difference in hospitalizations and are expecting the vaccines will "have an effect against severe illness."

7. At least three cases have been identified in the U.S. at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, CBS Austin reported Jan. 19.

8. Washington State Department of Health officials confirmed two cases in the state, KOMO News reported Jan. 24.