No states are reporting high flu activity & 4 other CDC FluView takeaways 

No states are reporting high flu activity, according to new data from the CDC's FluView report published Oct. 22.

Hospitalization rates will be updated starting later in the season, the report noted.

Four other updates:

1. No states reported high activity, while New Mexico and Washington, D.C., reported moderate flu activity. Six states — Wyoming, Idaho, North Dakota, Missouri, Virginia and New Jersey — reported low flu activity. The remaining states reported minimal activity.

2. The percentage of visits to outpatient providers for flu-like symptoms was 1.8 percent for the week ending Oct. 16, below the national baseline of 2.5 percent.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Oct. 16.

4. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 17.5 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 5.8 percent for the week ending Oct. 16. Among the 2,885 reported deaths, 2,208 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate, and none listed influenza.