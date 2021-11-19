New Mexico sees high flu activity 2nd week in a row

For the week ending Nov. 13, New Mexico reported high flu activity for the second week in a row, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Nov. 19.

Six other updates:

1. Georgia reported moderate flu activity for the week ending Nov. 13, while eight states reported low flu activity and the remaining states reported minimal flu activity. Washington, D.C., reported insufficient data.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 2.1 percent for the week ending Nov. 13, the same as the week before, and below the national baseline of 2.5 percent.

3. Of all specimens tested in a clinical lab, 0.7 percent were positive for flu virus.

4. No pediatric flu deaths have been reported for the 2021-22 flu season as of Nov. 13.

5. Nationwide, 0.2 percent of long-term care facilities reported more than one flu-positive test among residents for the week ending Nov. 13, up from 0.1 percent the previous week.

6. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 14.4 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 6.2 percent. Among the 3,046 deaths reported for the week, 2,175 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.