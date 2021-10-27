New COVID-19 cases down nearly 60% since delta surge

New COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are down nearly 60 percent since a September surge in cases brought on by the delta variant, The Washington Post reported Oct. 27. 

The seven-day average of U.S. infections this week stood at about 69,000, reflecting a 58 percent drop from the latest surge’s peak around Sept. 13, when the average was 164,475, figures from the CDC COVID Data Tracker shows.

Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah and Vermont have not yet curbed initial increases in cases and deaths triggered by the delta variant surge, according to The Washington Post. 

 

