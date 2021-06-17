National cases drop, but regional hot spots remain: 7 states with highest rates of new COVID-19 cases

As cases continue to decrease in most regions of the U.S., some states still present concerning trends.

Nationwide, the seven-day average of new daily cases is 12,192, down nearly 16 percent from the previous week, reports the CDC.

However, areas of concern remain.

Below are seven states with the highest rates of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, as of June 17 data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

1. Missouri — 14.12 new cases per 100,000 people

2. Utah — 13.34

3. Nevada — 12.21

4. Kansas — 10.96

5. Wyoming — 9.64

6. Arkansas — 9.60

7. Colorado — 8.27