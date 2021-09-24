Moderate flu activity in Nevada, Ohio — 4 CDC FluView takeaways

Two states — Nevada and Ohio — reported moderate flu activity for the week ending Sept. 18, according to the CDC's FluView report published Sept. 24.

Ten states reported low flu activity, down from 16 for the week ending Sept. 11. Forty-one states reported minimal activity, while the District of Columbia didn't report sufficient data.

Three other updates:

1. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 2.1 percent for the week ending Sept. 18, below the national baseline of 2.6 percent. The figure is down from the week before, when it was 2.3 percent.

2. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Sept. 18. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

3. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 21.1 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 5.5 percent. Among the 4,517 deaths reported for the week, 3,704 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.