Misinformation on COVID-19 shots and pregnancy still widespread

Pregnancy-related misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine is still highly prevalent in the U.S., according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published May 27.

KFF's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey was conducted from May 10-19 among a nationally representative random sample of 1,537 adults.

Three survey findings:

1. Eighteen percent of adults and 29 percent of women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant reported believing at least one false statement about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy.

2. Fourteen percent of adults said they believe pregnant women should not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Twenty-four percent of women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant said the same.

3. Overall, 72 percent of adults said they were somewhat or very confident in the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. When asked how confident they felt in the vaccine's safety for pregnant people, this figure fell to 53 percent.

View the full survey here.