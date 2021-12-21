Mayo Clinic Health System records 10,000th COVID-19 antibody treatment

Clinicians at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System recently performed their 10,000th COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion.

"We know this lifesaving treatment has reduced the number of patients requiring hospitalization for severe disease and ultimately has helped improve patient outcomes," Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, said in a Dec. 20 news release. "This is especially relevant, as Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months. In recent weeks, we have seen increases in the number of patients with COVID-19 needing care, and that number is expected to remain elevated."

As of Dec. 20, 20,000 total infusions have been performed across all Mayo Clinic locations, including Arizona and Florida.