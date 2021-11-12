Maternal complications from 2019 births to cost $32B, report finds

From conception through age five, maternal morbidity for all 2019 births in the U.S. is projected to cost society an estimated $32.3 billion, according to a Nov. 12 report from the Commonwealth Fund.

To estimate the costs of maternal complications, researchers conducted a literature review of more than 200 articles related to maternal and child outcomes linked to maternal morbidity.The team identified nine maternal morbidities, including hypertensive disorders, as well as 24 maternal and child outcomes, such as cesarean section delivery and preterm birth. Researchers then developed a model to estimate the costs through five years after delivery, including both medical costs and nonmedical costs like time out of work and use of social services.

The estimates for child outcomes ($24 billion) surpassed the costs of maternal outcomes ($8.3 billion) through a child's fifth birthday.

Of the nine maternal conditions, maternal mental health conditions represent the largest costs at an estimated $18.1 billion, followed by hypertensive disorders at $7.5 billion. For child outcomes, preterm births were associated with the highest costs at $13.7 billion. The cost estimates for both child and maternal outcomes are associated with the nine maternal conditions, which is why those figures exceed $32 billion.

Researchers said the report demonstrates the importance of investing in maternal health. "Our model likely underestimates the full financial costs of maternal morbidity. Policy and systems reforms could reduce these costs and shape the social factors affecting quality of life for birthing people and their children," the report said.

