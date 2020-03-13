Maryland hospital offers drive-thru coronavirus swabbing in ER parking lot

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air is collecting nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of its emergency room, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The service, which began March 13, is not a walk-in service. Samples will only be collected from patients with a physician referral. The service will be available for the next few weeks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Healthcare workers will gather nasal swabs from patients in their cars in the ER parking lot. There will be no blood samples taken.

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health is the first hospital in the Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System to begin this type of service and plans to share its experience with the entire system, Martha Mallonee, director of corporate communications for Upper Chesapeake Health told the Sun.

Hospitals in other states are taking similar actions. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare is piloting a drive-thru screening center and virtual visit program to help accommodate potential COVID-19 patients.



