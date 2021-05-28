Many not yet vaccinated awaiting full FDA approval, survey finds

Thirty-two percent of people who haven't been vaccinated say if one of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use received full FDA approval, they'd be more likely to get the shot, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor published May 28.

Full FDA approval was most enticing to those in the "wait and see" group, which fell slightly from 15 percent to 12 percent since April. Of this group, 44 percent said full approval would increase their likelihood of getting immunized against COVID-19.

Smaller shares of people were also motivated by other financial incentives, the findings showed.

Among respondents who were employed and unvaccinated, 21 percent said they'd be more likely to get the shot if their employer offered paid time off to schedule the shot and recover from potential side effects.

Fifteen percent of those yet to be vaccinated said $100 from their state's government would motivate them to get vaccinated, and 13 percent said a free ride to and from their vaccine appointment would make them more likely to get inoculated.

Larger shares of Black and Hispanic respondents, and those with lower household incomes, were motivated by the financial incentives.

"These findings suggest that financial incentives and travel assistance could help further close gaps in vaccination rates between white communities and people of color, in addition to helping some adults with lower socioeconomic status get vaccinated," the report said.

The survey was conducted between May 18-25 and included 1,526 U.S. adults who were contacted via random digit dial telephone samples.

To view the full findings, click here.