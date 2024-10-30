Lassa fever: 6 notes for clinicians

On Oct. 28, Iowa's health department confirmed the death of a middle-aged resident who contracted Lassa fever, a viral disease common in West Africa but rare in the U.S.

The patient traveled to West Africa in early October and was not ill while traveling, according to the CDC. The person died the morning of Oct. 28 while hospitalized at the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center in Iowa City.

The CDC said it is investigating the case and, if the agency confirms the diagnosis, it will be the ninth known occurrence of Lassa fever in the U.S. since 1969. Overall risk to the public is low.

Here's what clinicians should know:

1. Background: Lassa fever is a zoonotic disease that annually infects 100,000 to 300,000 people in West Africa, killing 5,000. Death often results from multi-organ failure.

2. Severity: About 20% of infections are severe.

3. Symptoms: Early symptoms include fever, chills, sore throat, chest pain and back pain. After seven days, a patient might experience severe abdominal pain, deafness, tinnitus and intractable vomiting.

4. Diagnosis: Key diagnostic factors include knowledge of the peak season (January to May), recent rodent exposure, and contact with a suspected or confirmed Lassa fever case.

5. Isolation and reporting: Upon diagnosis, patients should be isolated, and all personnel should wear personal protective equipment. The local health department should be informed.

6. Treatment: Treatment includes ribavirin and supplemental therapies, such as intravenous fluids and antipyretics, and medications for other infections, e.g. malaria.