'I got my COVID-19 vaccine' stickers may sway others to get vaccinated, experts say

The CDC designed two COVID-19 vaccine stickers and communication experts say wearing them could encourage others to get vaccinated, CNN reported Dec.15.

"I definitely think that public health swag has some weight," said Jessica Malaty Rivera, infectious disease epidemiologist and science communication lead of The Atlantic's COVID-19 Tracking Project. "The flu vaccine band aid has become iconic. Something similar like a button or a sticker, would be something that I would personally wear proudly."

A COVID-19 vaccine sticker trend could communicate to the public that a new page is turning against the backdrop of mask wearing, Ms. Rivera told CNN.

"If people are just walking around with their masks, it's normal for 2020," she said. "If you start seeing a growing trend of people wearing stickers, that could start giving you some excitement that things are happening, people are getting protected and we might be getting closer and closer to the end of this."

Despite the promise of stickers, experts said educational campaigns will be needed to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

