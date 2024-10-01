Hospitals push flu shots ahead of virus season

Hospitals and health systems are working diligently to vaccinate community members and staff against influenza before virus season ramps up.

In its 2024-25 virus season outlook, the CDC said it anticipates the peak hospitalization burden for flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus will be similar to or lower than last season. The agency described the 2023-24 flu season as "moderately severe," with an estimated 34 million illnesses, 15 million healthcare visits, 380,000 hospitalizations, and 17,000 deaths.

Health systems nationwide are rolling out diverse flu vaccination strategies — and widely promoting them — to boost immunization rates and reduce hospitalizations this winter.

Many systems, including Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, are opening free community flu shot clinics to reach the public. Health systems are also vaccinating staff to maintain strong staffing levels during flu season and reduce the spread of illness that could disrupt patient care. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center hosted a "Flulapalooza" event Sept. 25, offering free flu shots to on-site and off-site employees.

In recent years, growing levels of vaccine hesitancy have complicated immunization efforts. During the last virus season, flu vaccine coverage ranged from 37% among adults 18-49 to 73% among adults 65 and older, according to the CDC.