HHS launches reproductive health task force

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed an intra-agency task force to strengthen and support reproductive healthcare access.

On Jan. 21, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that senior-level HHS officials, educated in reproductive health, will be heading the task force. The group will develop programs to address reproductive health barriers, conduct outreach and collaborate with federal interagency policymaking.

"As we commemorate the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we recommit to protecting and strengthening access to reproductive healthcare, including the right to safe and legal abortion care that the Supreme Court has recognized for decades," Mr. Becerra stated.

Mr. Becerra went on to note that this task force was made to support patients and healthcare providers, as restrictions pertaining to sexual and reproductive health have been making their way into state legislation.