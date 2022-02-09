HHS giving community groups $66.5M to combat vaccine hesitancy

HHS is using $66.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination outreach efforts in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

"Building vaccine confidence is critical to increasing vaccinations, which remains so important as we encourage boosters and kids' vaccinations," Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary, said in a Feb. 8 news release. "This funding will help even more community-based organizations build confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine among people in their community who may not have been vaccinated yet."

In all, HHS has provided nearly $390 million to 158 organizations for its Community-Based Workforce for COVID-19 Vaccine Program. The program has supported numerous initiatives to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, including mobile vaccination clinics, partnerships with Black churches to build vaccine confidence, and the implementation of culturally and linguistically appropriate outreach campaigns.

