HHS allocates $117M to fight HIV epidemic

HHS on Feb. 26 awarded $117 million in funding to help communities nationwide increase access to HIV treatment and prevention services.

The department's Health Resources and Services Administration awarded the funds to 48 counties, Washington, D.C, and the city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. About half of all new U.S. HIV infections in 2016 and 2017 occurred in these areas.

About $53 million in funding will go to 195 health centers that care for HIV patients in these locations. Another $63 million will support 60 grant recipients working to connect newly diagnosed HIV patients to care, among other efforts.

The HRSA funding is meant to support the White House's goal of cutting the nation's HIV transmissions by 90 percent within a decade.



