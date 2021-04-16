Health officials urge anyone vaccinated at Colorado clinic to get revaccinated for COVID-19

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment is advising individuals who received vaccines at Colorado Springs-based Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic to consider the vaccination invalid, according to an April 13 news release.

On April 9, CDPHE suspended administration and distribution of all COVID-19 vaccines at the site, citing potential irregularities in vaccine storage and handling. An investigation with the CDC identified substandard vaccine storage and handling, vaccine preparation, mass clinic operations and poor record-keeping practices.

CDPHE is unable to verify if the vaccines administered were viable because the provider failed to provide proper documentation of temperature storage. People who received one dose at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic are advised to receive two additional doses at the proper time intervals.

For people who received two doses at the clinic, the CDC and CDPHE say those doses should be considered invalid and individuals should receive one additional dose. Due to a lack of clinical data, the CDC doesn't recommend receiving more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity.

