Flu trending up in DC, Mississippi — 5 CDC FluView takeaways

Washington, D.C., which reported insufficient data for the week ending Sept. 25, had high levels of flu activity that week, according to new data from the CDC's FluView report published Oct. 8.

The territory has been the only region to report high flu activity since Sept. 4, when Georgia and New Mexico reported high flu activity.

Four other updates:

1. Mississippi reported moderate flu activity for the week ending Oct. 2, while 10 states and jurisdictions — Idaho, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, New York City and Wyoming — reported low flu activity. The remaining states reported minimal flu activity. Virginia and Washington, D.C., did not report sufficient data.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 1.9 percent for the week ending Oct. 2, below the national baseline of 2.6 percent. The figure is the same as the week before.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Oct. 2. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

4. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 18.7 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 5.7 percent. Among the 3,296 deaths reported for the week, 2,607 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.