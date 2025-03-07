Flu test positivity declines: 4 things to know

The CDC's latest report shows that respiratory illness activity remained moderate across the U.S., with high emergency department visits for influenza, while COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus visits remain low.

The agency's data as of March 1 shows that flu and COVID-19 test positivity rates have declined, while RSV levels remain steady.

Three states reported "high" respiratory virus activity: Wisconsin, Ohio and New Hampshire.

Here are three more updates: