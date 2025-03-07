Flu test positivity declines: 4 things to know

The CDC's latest report shows that respiratory illness activity remained moderate across the U.S., with high emergency department visits for influenza, while COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus visits remain low.
The agency's data as of March 1 shows that flu and COVID-19 test positivity rates have declined, while RSV levels remain steady.
Three states reported "high" respiratory virus activity: Wisconsin, Ohio and New Hampshire.
Here are three more updates:
- Influenza cases are declining, with 18.9% of tests returning as positive this week. The virus remains the primary driver of respiratory illness, however, flu-related emergency department visits are expected to continue decreasing in the coming weeks, according to the CDC.
- COVID-19 activity remained low, with a 3.9% test positivity rate and low emergency department visits. Wastewater surveillance suggests COVID-19 cases will remain at low to very low levels over the next two weeks, the agency said.
- RSV levels remained steady, with 6.5% of tests coming back positive. ED visits and hospitalizations did not significantly change from the previous week.