FDA updates definition of 'healthy'

The FDA shared new guidelines for when manufacturers can label food as "healthy" in a final rule published Dec. 19.

To meet the agency's definition of healthy, a food product must contain a certain amount of food from at least one of the food groups recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains and proteins. The new definition also tightens limits on added sugars, saturated fat and sodium.

The revision marks the first time these standards have been updated in 30 years, according to NPR.

In its announcement, the FDA noted that diet-related diseases — such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer— are the leading cause of disability and disease in the U.S.

"Food labeling can be a powerful tool for change," Jim Jones, the FDA's deputy commissioner for human foods, said in a news release.