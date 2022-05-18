Fast-spreading omicron subvariant accounts for 47% of US cases 

The latest CDC variant proportion estimates show a sublineage of the BA.2 omicron variant is close to becoming the dominant strain in the U.S. as cases and hospitalizations increase nationwide.

BA.2.12.1 accounted for nearly 48 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the week ending May 14, up from 43 percent on May 7. The prevalence of BA.2, which became dominant in March, has fallen from 73 percent of cases for the week ending April 23 to 50.9 percent as of May 14.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased 61 percent and 27 percent, respectively, over the last 14 days as of May 18, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times.