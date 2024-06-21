EDs seeing higher gun injury cases than before pandemic: 4 notes

The CDC found gun injury-related visits to emergency departments remained high for the fourth year in a row, especially among patients under 24.

The CDC collected data from ambulance calls in 27 states from January 2019 through September 2023. The study, published June 20 in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, found that rates of firearm violence have decreased since the first years of the pandemic, but injuries have not fallen.

Here are four things to know: