Duke registry to collect clinicians' clinical, personal experiences with COVID-19

The Duke Clinical Research Institute in Durham, N.C., launched a registry that aims to better understand how COVID-19 has affected the lives of healthcare workers.

The Healthcare Worker Exposure Response & Outcomes Registry will act as a national research community in which healthcare employees are encouraged to share their clinical and life experiences with COVID-19.

DCRI seeks to enroll hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers in the registry, including clinicians, emergency responders, food service workers and interpreters.

The goal is to better understand the issues healthcare workers face on the pandemic's front lines and identify new solutions to protect them.

The HERO Registry will also give healthcare employees the opportunity to participate in research studies. The first study is calling on 15,000 workers to assess whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent COVID-19.

To join the registry, click here

