Daily COVID-19 vaccinations up 10% last week: 12 CDC stats to know

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 3.3 million as of April 15, a 10.3 percent increase from the previous week's average, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published April 16.

Twelve statistics to know:

Vaccinations

1. The U.S. had administered more than 198.3 million total vaccine doses as of April 15.

2. About 125.8 million people have received at least one dose — representing 37.9 percent of the U.S. population — and more than 78.5 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 23.6 percent of the population.

Reported cases

3. The nation's current seven-day case average is 69,577, a 8.1 percent increase from the previous week's average.

4. This average is down 72.2 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 249,861 on Jan. 11.

Variants

5. Based on an analysis of specimens collected through March 27, the CDC estimates 44.1 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases are caused by the U.K. variant B.1.1.7.

6. The P.1 variant first found in Brazil is estimated to account for 1.4 percent of all cases, and the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa comprises 0.7 percent of all cases.

Testing

7. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of April 2-8 was 1.15 million, down 3.7 percent from the prior week's average.

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 5.6 percent, up 5.1 percent from the previous week.

New hospital admissions

9. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 5,507, up 4.5 percent from the previous week's average.

10. This figure also marks a 66.7 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,521 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

11. The current seven-day death average is 712, up 10.8 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

12. Overall, the seven-day death average has decreased 79.4 percent since peaking at 3,457 deaths Jan. 13.

