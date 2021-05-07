Daily COVID-19 vaccinations down 26%: 11 CDC stats to know

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 2.1 million as of May 6, a 26 percent decrease from the previous week's average, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published May 7.

Eleven statistics to know:

New hospital admissions

1. The current seven-day hospitalization average for April 28 to May 4 is 4,640, an 8.4 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Reported cases

2. The nation's current seven-day case average is 45,817, a 13.2 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

3. The seven-day case average is down 81.6 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 249,672 on Jan. 8.

Vaccinations

4. The U.S. had administered more than 252 million total vaccine doses as of May 6.

5. About 149.5 million people have received at least one dose — representing 45 percent of the total U.S. population, and more than 108.9 million people have gotten both doses, about 32.8 percent of the population.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected from March 28 to April 10, the CDC estimates 59.6 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases are caused by the U.K. variant B.1.1.7.

7. In 25 states, the U.K. variant accounts for more than 30 percent of reported COVID-19 cases.

8. The P.1 variant first found in Brazil is estimated to account for 3.7 percent of all cases, and the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa comprises 1 percent of all cases.

Testing

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of April 23-29 was 1.2 million, down 3.8 percent from the prior week's average.

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 4 percent, down 8.5 percent from the previous week.

Deaths

11. The current seven-day death average is 656, up 3.8 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

