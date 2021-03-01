Daily COVID-19 case average down 73% from winter peak: 11 CDC stats to know

The nation's current seven-day new COVID-19 case average has fallen 73.4 percent from its peak average of 249,303 cases reported Jan. 11, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published Feb. 26.

Twelve statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The U.S. reported 74,806 new COVID-19 cases Feb. 24. Despite a six-week trend of declining cases, this number is still higher than daily case counts seen during the pandemic's first two peaks, according to the CDC.

2. The nation's current seven-day case average is 66,348, a 13.5 percent decline from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 68.2 million total vaccine doses as of Feb. 25.

4. Nearly 46.1 million people have received at least one dose — representing 13.9 percent of the U.S. population — and nearly 21.6 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 6.5 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of daily administered doses was 1.5 million as of Feb. 25, down 7.1 percent from the previous week's average, likely due to weather-related vaccine disruptions, the CDC said.

New hospital admissions

6. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 6,431, down 11.3 percent from the previous week's average.

7. This figure also marks a 61 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,536 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

8. The current seven-day death average is 2,047, down 23.8 percent from the previous week's average. The CDC said this figure is affected by historical corrections of death tallies in Indiana and Ohio.

Variants

9. The CDC confirmed 2,400 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 46 states as of Feb. 28.

10. Fifty-three cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351., have been detected in 16 states.

11. The CDC has also identified 10 cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in five states.

