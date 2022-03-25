COVID-19 vaccinations fall 27% as BA.2's prevalence grows: 10 CDC findings

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily fell by more than 25 percent this week amid the omicron subvariant's growing prevalence in the U.S., according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published March 25.

Ten findings:

Vaccinations

1. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 181,945 as of March 23, a 27.1 percent decrease from the previous week.

2. As of March 23, about 255 million people — 76.8 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 217.2 million people, or 65.4 percent of the population, have received both doses.

3. About 96.9 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.8 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

4. Based on projections for the week ending March 19, the CDC estimated that the omicron variant accounts for 100 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

5. CDC estimates that BA.1.1 accounts for 57.3 percent of cases, while the BA.2 subvariant accounts for 34.9 percent of cases. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Cases

6. As of March 23, the nation's seven-day case average was 27,134, a 5.4 percent decrease from the previous week's average

Deaths

7. The current seven-day death average is 749, down 29.5 percent from the previous week's average. This marks the seventh consecutive week deaths have fallen. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations

8. The seven-day hospitalization average for March 16-21 was 1,827, a 21 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Testing

9. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 2.2 percent, down 0.02 percent from the previous week.

10. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of March 11-17 was ​​873,940, down 0.4 percent from the prior week's average.