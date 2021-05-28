COVID-19 hospitalizations, test positivity at record lows: 11 CDC findings

The nation's COVID-19 test positivity rate fell under 3 percent in the week ending May 20, marking one of the lowest seven-day averages seen since widespread testing began, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published May 28.

Eleven statistics to know:

Testing

1. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 2.6 percent, down 12.9 percent from the previous week.

2. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of May 14-20 was 909,846, down 10.7 percent from the prior week's average.

New hospital admissions

3. The current seven-day hospitalization average for May 19-25 is 3,122, a 10.1 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

4. This seven-day hospitalization average is the lowest figure seen since Aug. 1, 2020, when the U.S. began consistent reporting of this data.

Reported cases

5. The nation's current seven-day case average is 21,627, a 22.3 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

6. The seven-day case average is down 91.4 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 252,932 on Jan. 8.

Vaccinations

7. The U.S. had administered more than 290.7 million total vaccine doses as of May 27.

8. About 165.7 million people have received at least one dose — representing 49.9 percent of the total U.S. population, and more than 132.8 million people have gotten both doses, about 40 percent of the population.

Deaths

9. The current seven-day death average is 438, down 13.2 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

10. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending May 22, the CDC estimates the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 accounts for 74 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

11. The P.1 variant first found in Brazil is estimated to account for 9.6 percent of all cases, and the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa comprises an estimated 0.6 percent of all cases.