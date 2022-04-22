COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide this week, while vaccinations dipped, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 22.

Nine findings:

Cases

1. As of April 20, the nation's seven-day case average was 42,605, a 35.3 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

2. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 470,903 as of April 20, a 13.2 percent decrease from the previous week.

3. As of April 20, about 256.9 million people — 77.4 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 219 million people, or 66 percent of the population, have received both doses.

4. About 99.7 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.6 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

5. Based on projections for the week ending April 16, the CDC estimates the BA.2 omicron subvariant accounts for 74.4 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.2.12.1 accounts for 19 percent and BA.1.1 accounts for 6.1 percent. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

6. The current seven-day death average is 376, down 9.4 percent from the previous week's average. This marks the 10th consecutive week deaths have fallen. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations

7. The seven-day hospitalization average for April 13-19 was 1,582, an 8.2 percent increase from the previous week's average. This marks the second consecutive week hospitalizations have increased.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 5.3 percent, up 1.58 percentage points from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for April 8-14 was 727,146, down 6.7 percent from the prior week's average.