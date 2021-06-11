COVID-19 hospitalizations down 12% in US: 11 CDC stats

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to fall nationwide this week, though deaths ticked up slightly, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published June 11.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 13,997, a 6 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

2. The seven-day case average is down 94.4 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 251,834 on Jan. 10.

Testing

3. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 1.8 percent, down 16.5 percent from the previous week.

4. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of May 28 to June 3 was 677,764 down 17.8 percent from the prior week's average.

New hospital admissions

5. The current seven-day hospitalization average for June 2-8 is 2,239, a 12.8 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending June 5, the CDC estimates the alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, accounts for 69 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

7. The gamma variant, also known as P.1, is estimated to account for 11 percent of all cases, and the delta variant, or B.1.617.2, comprises about 6 percent of all cases.

Vaccinations

8. The U.S. had administered more than 297.7 million total vaccine doses as of June 3.

9. About 172.4 million people have received at least one dose — representing 51.9 percent of the total U.S. population, and more than 141.6 million people have gotten both doses, about 42.6 percent of the population.

10. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered was 1.1 million as of June 10, a 13.9 percent increase from the previous week.

Deaths

11. The current seven-day death average is 347, up 1.9 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.