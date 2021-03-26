COVID-19 cases tick up after 10-week decline: 14 CDC stats to know

COVID-19 cases have fallen nationwide for 10 consecutive weeks, although the CDC said it has identified a consistent increase in the new case average over the last few days, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published March 26.

Fourteen statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 56,995, a 6.7 percent increase from the previous week's average.

2. This average is down 77.2 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 250,400 on Jan. 11.

Variants

3. The CDC confirmed 8,337 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 50 states and Puerto Rico as of March 25.

4. In addition, 266 cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351, have been detected in 29 states.

5. The CDC has also identified 79 cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in 19 states.

Vaccinations

6. The U.S. had administered more than 130.5 million total vaccine doses as of March 25.

7. The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 2.5 million as of March 24, a 0.7 percent increase from the previous week's average

8. About 85.5 million people have received at least one dose — representing 25.7 percent of the U.S. population — and 46.4 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 14 percent of the population.

Testing

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week ending March 25 was nearly 1.8 million, down 9.9 percent from the prior week's average.

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 4.7 percent.

New hospital admissions

11. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 4,714, up just 0.1 percent from the previous week's average.

12. This figure also marks a 71.5 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,540 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

13. The current seven-day death average is 946, down 8.2 percent from the previous week's average. The CDC noted some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts.

14. Overall, this figure has decreased 72 percent since peaking at 3,379 deaths Jan. 13.

