COVID-19 cases fell by just 3% last week: 10 CDC findings

The rate in which COVID-19 cases are falling nationwide has been slowing over the last month as the omicron subvariant BA.2 gains prominence, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 1.

Ten findings:

Cases

1. As of March 30, the nation's seven-day case average was 25,732, a 3 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

2. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 214,405 as of March 30, a 17.8 percent increase from the previous week.

3. As of March 30, about 255.4 million people — 76.9 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 217.6 million people, or 65.5 percent of the population, have received both doses.

4. About 97.5 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.8 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

5. Based on projections for the week ending March 26, the CDC estimated the omicron variant accounts for 100 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

6. CDC estimates that BA.1.1 accounts for 40.4 percent of cases, while the BA.2 subvariant accounts for 54.9 percent of cases. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Deaths

7. The current seven-day death average is 627, down 14.4 percent from the previous week's average. This marks the seventh consecutive week deaths have fallen. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Hospitalizations

8. The seven-day hospitalization average for March 23-29 was 1,564, a 15.8 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Testing

9. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 2.4 percent, up 0.23 percent from the previous week.

10. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of March 18-24 was 828,775, down 5.9 percent from the prior week's average.