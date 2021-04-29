COVID-19 cases fall nationwide: 3 things to know

While more transmissible variants are still fueling COVID-19 surges in states like Washington and Oregon, new infections have fallen nationwide, The New York Times reported April 29.

Three things to know:

1. As of April 28, the U.S. reported an average of 53,600 new cases a day, down 26 percent from the average seen two weeks prior, according to data cited by the Times.2. The current case average is comparable to levels seen in mid-October of last year.

3. COVID-19 cases have decreased by at least 15 percent in 28 states. In 14 states and the District of Columbia, new infections fell by 30 percent or more.

"Cases are starting to come down. We think that this is related to increased vaccination," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said April 28 on Good Morning America.

To learn more, click here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.