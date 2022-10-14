COVID-19 cases fall for 12th week as omicron offshoots spread: 8 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases have fallen nationwide for three consecutive months, but new omicron subvariants are quickly gaining a foothold in the U.S. and could reverse this trend over the coming months, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Oct. 14.

Eight findings:

Cases

1. As of Oct. 12, the nation's seven-day case average was 38,949, a 11.9 percent decrease from the previous week's average. This marks the twelfth week of decline and the lowest daily case rate seen since late April, CDC data shows.

Variants

2. Based on projections for the week ending Oct. 15, the CDC estimates the omicron subvariant BA.5 accounts for 67.9 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases. BA.4.6 accounts for 12.2 percent of cases, while BF.7 accounts for 5.3 percent.

3. The CDC also started tracking two new subvariants — BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 — which each account for 5.7 percent of cases. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Community levels

4. As of Oct. 13, 2.1 percent of counties, districts or territories had high COVID-19 community levels, 18.1 percent had medium community levels and 79.7 percent had low community levels.

Hospitalizations

5. The seven-day hospitalization average for Oct. 5-11 was 3,268, a 4.4 percent decrease from the previous week's average. This marks the lowest daily admission rate seen since late May, CDC data shows.

Deaths

6. The current seven-day death average is 328, down 8.5 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

7. As of Oct. 12, about 265.1 million people — 79.9 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 226.2 million people, or 68.1 percent of the population, have received both doses.

8. About 110.8 million people have received a booster dose, and more than 14.7 million people have received an updated omicron booster. However, 49.6 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.