COVID-19 cases down 35% from last week: 10 CDC stats

COVID-19 cases have fallen significantly in the U.S. over the last week, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published June 4.

Ten statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 14,349, a 35.2 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

2. The seven-day case average is down 94.3 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 251,374 on Jan. 9.

Testing

3. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 2.2 percent, down 14.5 percent from the previous week.

4. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of May 21-27 was 814,444, down 11.2 percent from the prior week's average.

New hospital admissions

5. The current seven-day hospitalization average for May 26 to June 1 is 2,574, a 17.8 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

6. The seven-day hospitalization average has been falling consistently since April 19.

Vaccinations

7. The U.S. had administered more than 297.7 million total vaccine doses as of June 3.

8. About 169.1 million people have received at least one dose — representing 50.9 percent of the total U.S. population, and more than 136.6 million people have gotten both doses, about 41.2 percent of the population.

9. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered was 1 million as of June 3, a 38.2 percent decrease from the previous week.

Deaths

10. The current seven-day death average is 325, down 21.6 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.