COVID-19 cases down 19% this week: 10 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day COVID-19 case average has fallen to levels not seen since June 2020, according to CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published May 21.

Ten statistics to know:

New hospital admissions

1. The current seven-day hospitalization average for May 12-18 is 3,438, a 15.1 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Reported cases

2. The nation's current seven-day case average is 27,789, a 19.5 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

3. The seven-day case average is down 89 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 252,768 on Jan. 8.

Vaccinations

4. The U.S. had administered more than 279.4 million total vaccine doses as of May 20.

5. About 160.2 million people have received at least one dose — representing 48.2 percent of the total U.S. population, and more than 126.6 million people have gotten both doses, about 38.1 percent of the population.

Variants

6. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending May 8, the CDC estimates the U.K. variant B.1.1.7 accounts for 74 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

7. The P.1 variant first found in Brazil is estimated to account for 7 percent of all cases, and the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa comprises an estimated 0.7 percent of all cases.

Testing

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of May 7-13 was 1 million, down 9.4 percent from the prior week's average.

9. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 3 percent, down 12.6 percent from the previous week.

Deaths

10. The current seven-day death average is 498, down 10.5 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.