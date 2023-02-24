COVID-19 admissions up in 20 states: 4 respiratory virus updates

Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations are decreasing nationwide. However, nearly half of states are seeing an increase, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

The nation's daily average for hospitalizations sat just below 28,000 as of Feb. 23, down 5 percent over the last two weeks. At the same time, hospitalizations are up in 20 states and flat in two. Western states are seeing some of the largest increases, including Montana and Wyoming, where the daily averages for hospitalizations have risen 46 percent and 38 percent in the last 14 days, respectively.

Three more updates on COVID-19 and flu:

The nation's seven-day average for new COVID-19 admissions was 3,504 for the week ending Feb. 21, down about 5 percent from the previous week's average, according to the CDC.

The national daily average of new COVID-19 cases was nearly 35,000 as of Feb. 23, down 14 percent in the past two weeks.