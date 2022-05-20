COVID-19 admissions increased 24% this week: 9 CDC findings

The nation is now reporting more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases daily as hospitalizations continue to rise nationwide, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published May 20.

Nine findings:

Cases

1. As of May 18, the nation's seven-day case average was 101,130, an 18.8 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The seven-day hospitalization average for May 11-17 was 3,250, a 24.2 percent increase from the previous week's average. This marks the sixth consecutive week hospitalizations have increased.

Deaths

3. The current seven-day death average is 280, down 1.2 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

4. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 388,308 as of May 18, a 0.5 percent decrease from the previous week.

5. As of May 18, about 258 million people — 77.7 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 220.7 million people, or 66.5 percent of the population, have received both doses.

6. About 102.4 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.1 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

7. Based on projections for the week ending May 14, the CDC estimates the BA.2 omicron subvariant accounts for 50.9 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.2.12.1 accounts for 47.5 percent. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 10.6 percent, up 2.01 percentage points from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for May 6-12 was 798,164, up 0.9 percent from the prior week's average.