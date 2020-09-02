Coronavirus cases linked to Maine wedding more than doubled in 10 days

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a wedding in Maine rose from 53 reported in late August to at least 134 as of Sept. 1, NBC News reports.

The wedding took place Aug. 7 in Millinocket, and cases linked to the event have since spread to Alfred-based York County Jail and the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison. The number of coronavirus cases linked to wedding jumped from 24 when the outbreak was announced Aug. 17 to 53 cases Aug. 22. The number has since more than doubled. At least one death has been linked to the outbreak.

The cases include 56 guests who attended the wedding "as well as their secondary and tertiary contacts,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah, MD, told NBC.

In addition, at least 12 staffers at the nursing home, 19 staffers at the jail, five family members of the jail staffers and 38 inmates have been infected with the new coronavirus. A staffer at the nursing home was a secondary contact of a wedding guest, and a staffer at the jail attended the wedding.

"We have had great cooperation with so many of the folks that have been associated with the wedding," Dr. Shah said, according to NBC.

