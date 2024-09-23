Cleveland Clinic finds gaps in men's care

Nearly 2 out of 5 Gen Z men do not have an established primary care provider, and many said they had either never or were unsure if they'd ever had their blood pressure, cholesterol or BMI checked, a recent Cleveland Clinic survey found.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. males 18 years and older was conducted earlier this year as part of the system's educational campaign, MENtion It. The campaign aims to address gaps in men's health issues and take steps to prevent them, according to a Sept. 4 system news release.

Here are nine other findings: