Cleveland Clinic finds gaps in men's care

Nearly 2 out of 5 Gen Z men do not have an established primary care provider, and many said they had either never or were unsure if they'd ever had their blood pressure, cholesterol or BMI checked, a recent Cleveland Clinic survey found.
The survey of 1,000 U.S. males 18 years and older was conducted earlier this year as part of the system's educational campaign, MENtion It. The campaign aims to address gaps in men's health issues and take steps to prevent them, according to a Sept. 4 system news release.
Here are nine other findings:
- Of men surveyed, 95% said living a healthy lifestyle was their top priority.
- Gen X and Boomers are more likely than Millennials and Gen Z to get a yearly physical (61% vs 32%) and to avoid smoking and vaping (60% vs. 43%).
- More than half of all generations said they address their mental health, with 53% of Gen X and Boomers, and 59% of Millennials and Gen Z men.
- Nearly 75% of men said they fear getting cancer, though a third of Gen X and Boomers who are eligible for colorectal cancer screening have not been screened, and a quarter of men with an average risk of prostate cancer have not been screened.
- All generations agreed that healthcare providers were their top source of health information and advice.