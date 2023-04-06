CDC warns clinicians about risks of imported cases of Marburg

The CDC issued a health advisory April 6 alerting clinicians in the U.S. to be aware of two Marburg virus disease outbreaks currently happening overseas — though at this time no cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

The outbreaks — one in Equatorial Guinea and one in Tanzania — were linked to animal-to-human spillover events, according to the CDC. Rising case counts in both countries caused the World Health Organization to declare the events "outbreaks" in February. Now, the outbreaks have grown to levels not seen in Africa years and are "among the largest on the continent in a decade," CBS News reported.

The virus is spread through direct contact with the bodily fluid of infected persons and unlike some viruses, does not spread through the air.

"There is currently no Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine or treatment for [Marburg virus disease]," the CDC's alert states. "In the absence of early diagnosis and appropriate supportive care, MVD has a high mortality rate of 23-90 percent. With early intensive supportive care and fluid replacement, mortality rates may be lower."

Clinicians are advised to thoroughly assess patients who may show signs of infection and ask for their detailed travel history, as some cases could enter the U.S. via travelers.

While no cases have yet been identified in the U.S. or countries other than the two experiencing the outbreak, the CDC noted that its advisory is to "increase awareness" about the possibility and risk of imported cases in the U.S.