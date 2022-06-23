CDC urges meningococcal vaccination for gay, bisexual men amid Florida outbreak

The CDC urged vaccinations against meningococcal disease June 22 as an outbreak has caused at least 26 cases of serious illness and six deaths among gay and bisexual men in Florida.

The agency said it is one of the worst outbreaks reported among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history. About half of the cases have occurred in Hispanic men, The New York Times reported June 22.

"Getting vaccinated against meningococcal disease is the best way to prevent this serious illness, which can quickly become deadly," said José Romero, MD, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

"Because of the outbreak in Florida, and the number of Pride events being held across the state in coming weeks, it’s important that gay and bisexual men who live in Florida get vaccinated, and those traveling to Florida talk to their healthcare provider about getting a MenACWY vaccine."