CDC unable to identify source of infection spread in Oklahoma

Two Oklahoma counties where 53 residents have become infected with Campylobacter and Shiga-toxin producing E. coli still don't have answers, KFOR 4 News reports.

The outbreak, which began in mid-November, led the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin an investigation alongside the CDC. Initially, the OSDH sent out household surveys in an effort to pin down the cause of the illness outbreak, but now after months of investigation with local, state and CDC partners, the cause remains unknown, officials say.

"According to the CDC results, their analysis of the epidemiologic data and environmental testing did not implicate a single food, water or event that could serve as a source of infection for this outbreak," the OSDH said in a press statement.

Symptoms of those infected include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and muscle aches and have led to hospitalizations, but the state says infection rates are winding down at this time.