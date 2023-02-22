CDC to probe aftermath of Ohio train derailment

The CDC is sending epidemiologists and environmental health scientists to the area in Ohio where a train derailed in early February, Politico reported Feb. 21.

The team will help assess and investigate the health risks associated with multiple hazardous chemicals spilled during the crash. They will conduct an Assessment of Chemical Exposure investigation, which is a "rapid epidemiological assessment" to determine the impact of chemical release on residents' health, according to the report. Staff from the CDC's Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry also plan to arrive Feb. 27 to help the state health department conduct the emergency response, assess the contamination and communicate it with the public.

A Norfolk Southern freight train transporting six hazardous industrial chemicals derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, leading to concerns of long-term contamination. Fifty rail cars were involved in the crash and fire, 11 of which carried hazardous materials.