CDC recommends 2 COVID shots a year for older adults

On Oct. 23, the CDC updated its timeline recommendations for COVID-19 and pneumococcal vaccines.

In following with the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, agency director Mandy Cohen, MD, endorsed the recommendation for adults 65 and older and immunocompromised people to receive a second 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine six months after their initial inoculation.

The new recommendations also allow for up to three additional doses for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have consulted the extra doses with their healthcare provider.

Dr. Cohen also endorsed the APIC's suggestion to lower the age for pneumococcal vaccination from 65 years old to 50.